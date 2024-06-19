The June 2024 security patch is now rolling out to the Galaxy S21 and a few other devices

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S21’s June 2024 update is now available in select parts of Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The US carrier-locked Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 are also now seeing the update. Meanwhile, so is the unlocked Galaxy S23 FE.

The new security patch brings over 50 bug fixes, including one that is listed as critical for some devices running Android 12 and 13.

Samsung continues to roll out the June 2024 security update to more devices, with several new updates hitting today. As spotted by SamMobile, not only has the Galaxy S21 security update started rolling out in several countries, but a few US-specific Galaxy variants are also receiving the update.

Starting with the Galaxy S21, the update is listed as firmware version G99xBXXSBGXEC and is reaching several countries in Asia, including Russia, Ukraine, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, among others. Additionally, the update will soon arrive in Europe’s Caucasus region. For those in the United States, the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 are receiving updates starting today under the firmware version G99xUSQSBGXF1. Meanwhile, those with unlocked S21 units in the US will get a different firmware model, listed as G99xU1UESBGXF1.

While updates for many Fold and Flip models were already available, SamMobile also reports the US carrier-locked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have now joined the fun. Furthermore, while the S23 FE carrier-locked models first saw the patch on June 11, the update has now begun rolling out for the unlocked variants too.

The June 2024 patch includes more than 50 fixes for security issues, including one fix that is listed as “critical” for “some Android 12, 13 devices.” As always, we recommend grabbing these patches as soon as they become available for your device.

