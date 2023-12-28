Jony Ive's potential AI Phone project hires iPhone Design Chief

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s Vice President of iPhone and Apple Watch Product Design, Tang Tan, is set to join Jony Ive’s firm LoveFrom.

LoveFrom is said to be working on a “new AI hardware device,” with software underpinnings provided by OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman.

We will see a lot more AI on top flagships in the coming year. But we may also see flagship phones from AI companies. A past report mentioned how OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, had met ex-Apple designer Jony Ive to discuss the possibility of building a “new AI hardware device.” Now, Jony Ive’s firm has hired Apple’s iPhone and Watch Product Design Chief to work on a “new artificial intelligence hardware project,” aiming to “create devices with the latest capabilities.”

As Bloomberg reports, Apple executive Tang Tan is joining Ive’s firm LoveFrom. Ive is best known for being the designer behind the iMac, iPhone, and iPad. Tan is the executive in charge of product design for the iPhone and Apple Watch and also handles the design of accessories and development of the AirPods. He is set to leave Apple in February 2024.

Ive’s firm LoveFrom is said to be shaping the look and capabilities of the new AI products. Altman is said to provide the software underpinnings. Projects in the concept stage at LoveFrom include devices for the home, and most of LoveFrom’s current efforts are focused on hiring talent and creating concepts.

While the report does not explicitly mention an AI smartphone, we reckon it is possibly the best product to emerge from such an endeavor, especially given the expertise and success of the people involved. The iPhone practically revolutionized the smartphone industry and is routinely seen as the benchmark by Android competitors. An AI Phone from the people behind the iPhone would be a solid product that will immediately get the eyeballs and wallets needed for an initial lift.

