Humane AI Pin rival? Jony Ive's new AI device won't look like a phone

TL;DR Apple design icon Jony Ive and OpenAI founder Sam Altman’s new AI device won’t look like a phone, according to a report.

The device could ‘theoretically’ be powered by ChatGPT, according to sources.

This product would follow in the footsteps of AI gadgets like the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

It emerged late last year that former Apple design legend Jony Ive and OpenAI founder Sam Altman were working on a new AI-powered hardware device. Now, it looks like more apparent details have emerged.

The Information reports that Ive and Altman have started discussions with various venture capital firms about funding the new company, citing two sources. But the more interesting detail is that the outlet’s sources say this upcoming AI device won’t look like a phone. It’s also believed that OpenAI’s ChatGPT could “theoretically” power some of this device’s features.

An AI device that doesn’t look like a phone would be a bit of a surprise to us. We initially expected this device to actually be an AI-powered smartphone, especially in light of Jony Ive’s mobile credentials under Apple.

A new wave of smart AI gadgets This wouldn’t be the first AI device that uses a novel form factor, though. Startup Humane made a splash late last year and at MWC 2024 with its upcoming AI Pin gadget (seen at the top of the page). This device attaches to the front of your clothing like a chest pin and offers access to AI services via voice or a built-in projector.

Fellow startup Rabbit also recently launched the Rabbit R1 device, which can apparently learn how you use apps and then let you use said apps with natural language.

We’re therefore very curious to see how Ive and Altman’s device will differ from these initial gadgets. But it’s still early days for this field, so you might want to temper your expectations for first-generation products.

