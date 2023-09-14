Where is John Wick Streaming? How to watch all four chapters

Lionsgate

The ever popular John Wick series follows the titular hitman as he emerges from retirement in order to seek revenge on those who invaded his home and killed his precious puppy in the process. After hitting theaters in March, John Wick Chapter 4 finally arrived on VOD in May. Now Wick is making its way over to Starz as well. Considering watching the series but don’t know how to get started? Maybe you saw the first three but just need a refresher. Where is John Wick streaming right now? Below we take a quick look.

John Wick is streaming for free, with a catch If you’re already a cable subscriber you can currently stream John Wick Chapters 1 through 3 for absolutely free using the NBC app. All you need is your cable log-in. Don’t have traditional cable? This includes a few popular internet-based cable services such as YouTube TV as well.

John Wick is streaming chapters 1 through 3 on Peacock Another way to watch John Wick is through the popular Peacock streaming service. Unfortunately, the latest chapter isn’t available yet, but will come to the platform in approximately 18 months from now.

John Wick Chapter 4 is on VOD right now

Want to rent or buy John Wick 4 right now? It’s available on quite a few platforms right now: Amazon Prime Video

Google Play

iTunes

Vudu Renting John Wick on VOD will set you back $5.99, while buying it will cost $19.99. Rentals are typically good for 48 hours from the time you start watching.

John Wick streaming release date: Where is John Wick 4 streaming on VOD? If you don’t want to pay extra to watch John Wick you only have to wait until September 15 when it hits Starz exclusively. As mentioned above, it will also eventually come to Peacock but not for well over a year. Don’t have Starz yet? You can sign up for just $3 a month for 3 months right now as a limited-time offer, which is cheaper than the price of renting it one time.

John Wick 4 DVD release date: prefer to get a physical copy? For those that prefer physical copies, John Wick 4 arrived on DVD and Blu-Ray on June 9. You can pick up a DVD copy or Blu-Ray copy on Amazon right now.

Is John Wick Chapter 4 the final journey for Wick? While there are no plans for a John Wick Chapter 5 at the moment, this series has been popular enough that both a TV series and spin-off have been announced. The spin-off is called Ballerina and stars the assassin Rooney instead. As for the TV series, there are plans for a mini-series called The Continental, which will follow the backstory of Wick’s friend and ally Winston Scott.

