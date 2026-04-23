This ultra-bright Google TV projector promises not to be a pain to set up

JMGO

TL;DR JMGO launched the N3 Ultimate today with up to 5,800 ISO lumens and a 4K triple-laser system.

It adds a 3-in-1 optical system, optical image correction, and AI spatial memory.

The projector is available now for $2,999, with early bird pricing of $2,399 through May 13.

JMGO is still pitching the idea that a projector can replace your TV, and its newest model makes that case with a lot more brightness. The JMGO N3 Ultimate launched today, building on last year’s N3 with a major spec bump and a more streamlined setup experience.

The headline update is the N3 Ultimate’s jump to 5,800 ISO lumens, a major leap from the N3’s 1,800. We’ve been seeing brightness climb across the projector market, and numbers like these make ambient light much less of a problem. In other words, they’re pushing projectors out of dedicated theater rooms and into the living room.

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Beyond that brightness bump, the N3 Ultimate spec sheet lists a 4K triple-laser light engine with a claimed 110% BT.2020 color gamut for deep color saturation and a 20,000:1 contrast ratio. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, and includes gaming features like low-latency modes, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and refresh rates up to 240 Hz. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek MT9679 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also sticks with Google TV, which means native apps, Chromecast support, and Google Assistant are all built in. The Google TV platform is also a big part of why projectors like this are starting to feel more like TVs.

The N3 model also already delivers flexible placement with a gimbal-style stand, autofocus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and optical zoom. The N3 Ultimate pushes further with JMGO’s 3-in-1 optical system, which combines lens shift, optical zoom (0.88 to 1.7:1), and a rotating gimbal to help keep images looking right even when placement isn’t perfect. While the 3-in-1 system helps with flexible placement, it’s also paired with optical image correction designed to preserve image quality even when placement isn’t perfect. Most projectors rely on digital keystone correction, which can cost sharpness or brightness, but handling those adjustments optically keeps more of the original image intact.

The N3 Ultimate also packs AI-powered spatial memory, which stores multiple setups across different walls or surfaces. Move the projector or switch viewing positions, and it can jump back to saved image size, placement, and even app preferences without starting over.

The JMGO N3 Ultimate is priced at $2,999, with an early-bird offer dropping it to $2,399 from April 23 through May 13. It’s available from JMGO’s official site and Amazon, with pricing varying slightly by region.

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