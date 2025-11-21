Google TV looks great at 300 inches thanks to this laser projector

TL;DR Previously launched in Europe, JMGO’s N3 4K triple-laser projector just arrived for US shoppers.

Big-screen viewing keeps getting more accessible, and JMGO’s latest effort leans into the trend. The company’s N3 brings full 4K triple-laser projection and a flexible gimbal stand to shoppers’ living rooms, aiming to simplify setup without watering down performance. The model first rolled out in Europe earlier this year and is now making its way to the US market.

The company’s latest 4K triple-laser projector is not an entry-level option, but the hardware package makes a solid case for buyers looking to upgrade from LED or single-laser projectors without drifting into ultra-short-throw pricing. It uses a full RGB triple-laser light engine rated at 1,800 ISO lumens, which positions it above most compact LED models in its brightness class. JMGO also claims 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, pointing to rich, saturated color performance in controlled lighting. The device delivers native 4K resolution with a 1.0 to 1.3:1 throw ratio, supporting screen sizes up to around 300 inches in ideal conditions. As always, practical setups will likely top out slightly smaller.

For seamless streaming, the N3 runs Google TV out of the box, avoiding the need for an external streaming stick. Additional connectivity includes HDMI, USB-A, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. It also packs dual 10W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS decoding.

As for its portable design, the projector’s standout feature is its gimbal base, which offers 360 degrees of horizontal rotation and up to 160 degrees of tilt. Combined with auto-focus, auto-keystone correction, and one-click screen alignment, the N3 aims to reduce the usual setup headaches of standard-throw projectors.

Pricing varies by region, with early European promotions around €1,199 and US listings landing at $1,599. That puts the N3 firmly in the mid-premium tier, less expensive than high-end UST systems, but a notable investment for a living-room setup. Shoppers can find the projector on sale now at Best Buy.

