Save a whopping $800 on the amazing JMGO N1 Ultra projector!

There are plenty of portable projectors out there, but very few have specs that match the more expensive stationary projectors. If any get close to it, it’s the JMGO N1 Ultra, and right now it is discounted by a whopping $800, bringing the price down to a more reasonable $1,499. There is only one trick: the deal is not available to everyone. Keep reading to learn how to qualify for this offer. Get the JMGO N1 Ultra for $1,499 with Prime

This deal is offered by Amazon, and it is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Plans start at $15 per month, so it may be worth signing up for it just to save $800. And if you’re a new member, you can even score a 30-day free trial.

So, what is it that makes the JMGO N1 Ultra so special? After all, it’s pretty pricey, even at the highly-discounted $1,499 price point.

This projector isn’t quite like the others, and the difference is all in the internals. For starters, this is a triple-color laser projector. These optics and light source help the projector improve the brightness, bringing it up to a great 2,200 lumens. Contrast is also significantly improved to 1,600:1, noise is reduced considerably, and color reproduction is miles ahead of normal lamp projectors.

It also has a 4K resolution, which is very rare to find in portable projectors, making this one even more special. And the projected display can be expanded from 60 to 180 inches. Specs aside, the projector is really awesome in every other regard. It runs Android TV 11, so you don’t need to connect anything to it to stream from your favorite platforms. It also has a really convenient gimbal design that allows you to project from different angles and positions.

Do you want in on this amazing projector? This may be the best laser projector that is still considered portable, which is why we don’t think the $1,499 discounted price is bad. Go get yours before the price bounces back to normal!

Extra deal: JMGO N1 Portable Projector for $649

If $1,499 is a bit too much for your budget, as I know it would be for mine, maybe you would prefer the JMGO N1 Portable Projector, which is also discounted today. It is $250, but the deal is also exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. That brings the total cost down to just $649.

Of course, you shouldn’t expect the same performance, but this little projector is still great. It has a similar gimbal design and a triple-laser projecting system, so it will display great colors, reduce noise, and have an insane 1,600:1 contrast ratio. Lumens are reduced to 800, but that is still pretty bright. The display can be expanded to 150 inches, and the Full HD display is still pretty crisp. Not to mention, it comes with the convenience of Android TV 11 and its whole ecosystem of apps.

This is a great projector, but it is more in line with the competition. At just $649, though, it is a really nice acquisition.

You might like

Comments