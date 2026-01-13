The JLab JBuds Mini are only $33.99, and they are pretty good!

There are plenty of awesome earbuds out there, but I can bet you’ll have a hard time finding any as portable as the JLab JBuds Mini. Both the case and earbuds are compact, designed to be easily carried anywhere. You can attach them to your keychain, and they are currently only $33.99. Buy the JLab JBuds Mini for just $33.99 ($6 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions. These include Charcoal Black, Hot Pink, Mint, Sage, and Teal.

JLab JBuds Mini JLab JBuds Mini The JLab JBuds Mini are a diminutive set of earbuds that you can attach to your keychain. However, they offer more features than you might expect for such an inexpensive pair of earbuds. If you're looking for cheap earbuds that can handle a workout, put these on your shortlist. See price at Amazon Save $6.00

The JLab JBuds Mini earbuds are already affordable at just $39.99, so this deal is only a nice extra treat. And while tiny and budget-friendly, that doesn’t mean the earbuds are bad. Our experts at SoundGuys.com gave it a full review, and their only complaints were that they are easily lost and may not fit larger ears well.

These are also an excellent option for people with smaller ears, too! I actually gifted some to a person with small ears, as she has been struggling to find earbuds that fit her well. These fit perfectly!

The sound quality could be improved, that is for sure. That said, they still sound pretty decent, especially considering the impressively low price. They also come with a pretty nice IP55 rating, which is not something we commonly see in ultra-affordable earbuds. The app is also really convenient.

For just $33.99, you really can’t go wrong with these, especially if you’re looking for convenient headphones you can take on the go without adding much bulk to your pockets. Go catch this deal while you can; you won’t regret it!

