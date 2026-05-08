JerryRigEverything teardown reveals this ~$2,000 Ultra phone has a plastic back

TL;DR YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has taken a knife to the orange OPPO Find X9 Ultra, revealing that it has a plastic back.

Plastic is more durable and lighter than glass, but glass is typically viewed as a more premium material for smartphones.

Otherwise, the Find X9 Ultra passed the channel’s bend test with flying colors.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is definitely one of the best camera phones of the year, and colleague Rob Triggs called it one of the best Android phones he’s ever used. The phone will set you back a pretty penny, but a prominent YouTube channel has now conducted a teardown and made a very interesting discovery.

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything put the OPPO Find X9 Ultra through a series of durability tests while tearing the device apart. The most interesting find (heh) is that the Canyon Orange variant actually has a plastic rear cover.

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There are several benefits to a plastic rear cover, though. It won’t crack or shatter like glass, and it’s usually lighter than glass. However, the phone costs ~$2,000 in the UK and Europe. So we can understand if some people are annoyed by this decision and wish OPPO used more premium materials for this variant. Me? I’m perfectly happy with a plastic back as long as it looks and feels good.

Do you care if premium flagship phones have a plastic back? 6 votes Yes, I won't buy a flagship with a plastic back 33 % It depends on the look and feel 0 % No, I don't care 67 %

Fortunately, the Find X9 Ultra is also available in a Tundra Umber variant. This option swaps out the plastic rear cover for a metal-and-pleather design. Yes, pleather is still technically plastic, but it offers a different look and feel compared to regular plastic or polycarbonate backs.

Otherwise, the OPPO phone passed the channel’s bend test with flying colors. We also saw the expected scratches appearing on the display at level six on the Mohs hardness scale, with grooves appearing at level seven. So it looks like the Find X9 Ultra excels on the durability front. But do you really expect anything else for ~$2,000?

The Find X9 Ultra brings a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,050mAh battery, and arguably the most impressive camera hardware of 2026. This includes a 200MP Sony LYT-901 main camera, a 200MP 3x telephoto camera (1/1.28-inch sensor size), a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP 10x periscope camera. Best of all, the phone is available in global markets after previous Find Ultra devices were restricted to China.

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