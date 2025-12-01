Last chance to save over 60% on these highly rated JBL headphones for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is nearly done, and if you’ve been holding out for a cheap but genuinely good pair of ANC headphones, this might be the one to grab before the clock runs out. JBL’s Live 670NC on-ear headphones have dropped to less than $50 on Amazon for three of the four colorways, down from $129.95. That’s more than 60% off and well below their previous all-time low. JBL Live 670NC for $49.88 ($80 off)

Our sister site, SoundGuys, gave the Live 670NC an 8.1 out of 10, which is unusually strong at this price — even more so at today’s discount. They called out the long battery life, comfort, ANC that actually holds up for commuters, and the fact that you still get both Bluetooth 5.3 and a wired option if you need it for flights.

JBL Live 670NC JBL Live 670NC A versatile sonic travel companion. If you have a lengthy commute or travel frequently, you should consider the JBL Live 670NC headphones. With an ultra-portable design, massive battery life, decent ANC, and plenty of EQ options, not to mention an optional wired connection, the JBL Live 670NC delivers without a hefty price tag. See price at Amazon Save $80.07 Last chance!

The on-ear design won’t be for everyone, but these fold up small, travel well, and run for around 55 hours in real-world testing with ANC on. The JBL Headphones app also provides EQ controls, spatial modes, and the ability to adjust listening modes for those who want to experiment with the sound.

The deal ends at midnight, and Amazon is currently showing an active countdown timer, so there’s no point waiting to see if it gets better. Hit the widget above to check out the JBL Live 670NC deal.

