JBL Endurance Race 2 buds drop below $45 for the first time

DealHunt / Android Authority

Nicer weather gives you one less excuse not to be chasing your fitness goals. If music or podcasts also help you push through the burn, some fitness earbuds might be a good fit, and today’s deal is a great chance to pick some up at a cut price. The JBL Endurance Race 2 earbuds are a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy music while staying active, and they just dropped to $42.46 on Amazon for the first time — 47% off the normal price of $79.95.

We were alerted to this offer via our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but this seems like a genuine all-time low price. Below, you can see some handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

These true wireless earbuds feature an IP68 waterproof and dustproof design, making them perfect for intense workouts and even outdoor adventures. With 48 hours of total playback time, you can listen all day without worrying about recharging. The 6.8mm dynamic drivers deliver powerful JBL Pure Bass sound, while four microphones ensure clear calls, even in noisy environments. Plus, Active Noise Canceling helps you focus by filtering out distractions.

According to our AI partner site, which tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this the Endurance Race 2 scores 97 out of 100, making it an excellent deal. This high score reflects a strong price advantage, with the current price being $25.01 below the 90-day average of $67.47. The earbuds are at an all-time low, and the price was just dropped 23 hours ago.

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