JBL Charge 6 deal: The best Bluetooth speaker at a record-low price!

Woot has been offering record-low prices after record-low prices on the JBL Charge 6 for months. These deals are awesome, considering this is such a good speaker, and it was launched in April, which isn’t really that long ago in the world of speakers. Being able to get this at a $75 discount so soon is quite outstanding.

As previously mentioned, the JBL Charge 6 is our top choice for a portable speaker. There are multiple reasons for this. It strikes the perfect balance between quality, portability, and, in this case, price.

Let’s start with the design. It offers a streamlined look with plenty of color options. The most crucial part is that it is quite a rugged little speaker. The side bumpers make it very resistant to drops and bumps. Additionally, it comes with a full IP68 rating, so dust will have no effect on it, and it can even withstand a quick swim.

Of course, sound quality is fantastic. The volume is so high that I never had to go over 50% in my quiet town, and that was still pretty loud. It’s also a great option for those who love deep bass. This thing can really rumble! If you prefer to change the sound profile, a seven-band equalizer is available in the app.

Being an outdoor speaker, battery life is essential, and you’ll be glad to know that the JBL Charge 6 won’t disappoint in that department. It can run for about 24 hours on a full charge! That is longer than any party I’ve been to. Talking about battery, it kind of doubles as a power bank, as it can charge other devices via USB.

The unit supports lossless audio, which is nice for audiophiles. And if you want, you can sync multiple speakers using Auracast. Just note that it is not compatible with PartyBoost, and therefore, it can only sync with new-generation JBL speakers at this time.

You’re getting the best Bluetooth speaker experience around with the JBL Charge 6, and very few competitors get close to this level of quality. Jump on this record-low price offer while you can!

