Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

AudioEarbuds

Hot deal: Sony WH-1000XM6 drop back to record-low price!

The Sony WH-1000XM6 have never been cheaper than this.
By

2 hours ago

sony wh 1000xm6 case side

If you’re looking for the best headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are our top choice. These are impressive, but they are also pricey and rarely on sale. Today is your lucky day! These headphones have dropped back to their record-low price, matching the Black Friday sale.

Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for just $398 ($61.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The discount applies to all color versions, including Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones
The next iteration of the best Sony headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by.
See price at Amazon
Save $61.99
Limited Time Deal!

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. These were discounted this low only once during Black Friday, the best sales event of the year. We don’t anticipate them dropping any lower soon, so you may want to take advantage of this offer now.

These headphones are pretty impressive, excelling in nearly all departments. You’ll enjoy premium sound quality and outstanding ANC performance, for starters. Even the microphone is impressive!

Of course, these premium headphones also get an ample selection of great features. These include Bluetooth multipoint, spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Extreme support, a colume limiter option, and more.

Sony WH 1000XM6 hero image
Chase Bernath/Sound Guys

Even the battery life is pretty awesome. Our experts at SoundGuys.com tested these thoroughly and managed to get over 37 hours per charge.

Saving nearly $62 on these fabulous headphones is a great deal, considering they are among the most respected in the industry. They were also only launched in May and are not commonly on sale. You can also check out the SoundGuys.com list of the best headphones for more options, of course. Just try to make up your mind soon, before the price jumps back up.

DealsNews
DealsHeadphonesSony WH-1000XM6
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.