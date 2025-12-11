Hot deal: Sony WH-1000XM6 drop back to record-low price!

If you’re looking for the best headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are our top choice. These are impressive, but they are also pricey and rarely on sale. Today is your lucky day! These headphones have dropped back to their record-low price, matching the Black Friday sale. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for just $398 ($61.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The discount applies to all color versions, including Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $61.99 Limited Time Deal!

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. These were discounted this low only once during Black Friday, the best sales event of the year. We don’t anticipate them dropping any lower soon, so you may want to take advantage of this offer now.

These headphones are pretty impressive, excelling in nearly all departments. You’ll enjoy premium sound quality and outstanding ANC performance, for starters. Even the microphone is impressive!

Of course, these premium headphones also get an ample selection of great features. These include Bluetooth multipoint, spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Extreme support, a colume limiter option, and more.

Even the battery life is pretty awesome. Our experts at SoundGuys.com tested these thoroughly and managed to get over 37 hours per charge.

Saving nearly $62 on these fabulous headphones is a great deal, considering they are among the most respected in the industry. They were also only launched in May and are not commonly on sale. You can also check out the SoundGuys.com list of the best headphones for more options, of course. Just try to make up your mind soon, before the price jumps back up.

