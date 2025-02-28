Save $150 on the super cool JBL Authentics 200 retro speaker

I happen to like the way Marshall speakers look, and more recently, we’ve seen JBL adopt that retro aesthetic with the JBL Authentics series. These mix classic designs with modern tech but can be quite pricey. If you’ve been eyeing the JBL Authentics 200, today you can get it at a $150 discount, slashing the price to $199.95. Get the JBL Authentics 200 for $199.95 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” so the sale could end relatively soon. Something to keep in mind is that only the Black/Gold color version is discounted. The White/Gold model is available at full price.

While it’s known for its modern audio products, JBL has been around since 1946. It’s not a young company, and the Authentics line takes the design back to the past. The manufacturer mentions the design is inspired by the JBL L100 from the 70s.

I happen to believe these look gorgeous. It is made of aluminum and leather-like material. That Quadrex drill also looks really interesting. Not to mention, the unique knobs and buttons give it a great touch. The JBL Authentics 200 is the smallest of the series. It’s still usually $349.95, though, so this $150 discount makes it a much more enticing purchase.

You’re not paying just for a cool look, though. This is actually a very capable and modern speaker. For starters, it comes with a couple of 1-inch tweeters, a 5-inch full-range woofer, and a 6-inch passive radiator for deeper bass. While we haven’t tested it, it should sound pretty good.

Design and sound quality aside, though, this is a modern speaker with all the bells and whistles. You can control it with the JBL One app. You also get plenty of connectivity options: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Additionally, it supports Airplay, Google Cast, Alexa Multiroom, and Spotify Connect. Additionally, you can control the speaker using both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The one downside is that this is a wired speaker, so it has no battery. That said, it is a very full-featured speaker, and its features suggest it isn’t really meant to be portable, but a connected speaker to improve any room. Take advantage of this deal! This is actually a record-low price, and such deals don’t often last long.

If you want to upgrade, you could also go for the JBL Authentics 300, which is also $150 off. If you go all out, the JBL Authentics 500 is $200 off. That said, here’s a list of the best Bluetooth speakers with plenty of alternatives.

