Jamboard escapes the Google graveyard with a new lease on life from LineageOS

Nolen Johnson

TL;DR Google launched Jamboard back in 2017 as a digital whiteboard for teams.

Official Jamboard support ended at the start of this year.

Now that old hardware can run modern Android thanks to some unofficial LineageOS ports.

What’s your favorite canceled Google hardware? The ill-fated Nexus Q? That one may have been a particularly spectacular failure, but far more devices just run their natural course and end up retired, replaced by newer solutions. Eight years ago, Google introduced an interesting collaborative option for business and institutional users: the Jamboard. While Google formally shut that project down at the start of this year, it’s now finding a second life thanks to enthusiast interest.

The Google Jamboard launched as a 55-inch 4K touchscreen running NVIDIA Tegra X1 silicon (like the chips you’d find powering the Pixel C or OG Nintendo Switch), with an interface designed specifically for Google Workspace apps. Priced at $5,000 and up (plus requiring a paid support plan), this clearly wasn’t hardware that was on its way to our living rooms — at least, not at the time.

Here in 2025, Jamboard is officially dead — so what’s everybody supposed to do with that old hardware? Not content to let it go to waste, some developers have taken up the task of getting modern — and more flexible — software running on the screen.

Over on the XDA forums, developers Nolen Johnson, makinbacon, and Steel01 share their work towards creating some unofficial LineageOS builds for Jamboard. Right now, you’ve got your choice of one of two distinct versions: one that’s based on Android TV, and one that just treats the screen as a giant Android tablet. While the idea of a massive multi-touch tablet sounds six kinds of awesome, the Android TV version looks like what most users will want to go with right now — and it still supports touch input!

As this is an early release, there’s admittedly a few things wonky at the moment: software brightness controls are a WIP, there’s the occasional screen glitch, and DRM is broken, among others. And while you can actually use the big pens depicted in the video above, regular Android without Google’s Jamboard customizations just has no idea what to do with the big eraser input.

The Jamboard getting a new lease on life may be more of a novelty than anything, but this is still just incredibly cool to see happening. Of course, we immediately went to see what’s available on eBay, where you can find quite a few Jamboards in various condition going for as little as a couple hundred bucks. Or better yet, maybe your employer has one tucked away in a storage closet and would love nothing more than for someone to volunteer to free up the space.

If you do end up giving unofficial LineageOS on the Google Jamboard a try, you absolutely have to swing through our comments down below and let us know how it went for you!

