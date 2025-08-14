Deal: The Jackery Explorer 300 Power Station is portable, powerful, and at an all-time low price

Getting the right power station can get tricky, with too many options crowding the current market. If you want a battery that is actually portable, the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station is a great option, and it is currently discounted by $90, bringing the price down to an all-time low of $169. Buy the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for just $169 ($90 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” which means the sale should end relatively soon, though we don’t know exactly when.

There are power stations for every type of user. The large and medium ones are very capable and powerful, but they are not meant to be carried around very much. If you want something small and light enough to actually take on longer walks or hikes, you’ll want something much smaller but still more powerful than a power bank. That’s where something like the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station will shine.

The Jackery Explorer 300 measures 9.1 x 7.8 x 5.2in and weighs 7.1lbs. While small, it has a pretty nice 293Wh battery inside. This essentially means you can charge an average phone about 16 times with it. It can also power a 5W LED light for 24 hours, or run an electric blanket for about four hours.

This has a 300W max output (with support for 500W surges). This means that, while it can handle pretty powerful electronics, you won’t be able to use it for anything like a kettle, microwave, etc. That said, this is enough for most basics. Of course, it can handle smartphones, tablets, and laptops. You can also use it to run consoles, most TVs, lights, a fan, etc.

It does very well in the ports department, considering it’s so small. For starters, it has two standard AC outlets, which are the ones that can handle the full 300W. It also has a single 60W USB-C port, two USB-A connections, and a car socket.

There is also a single DC input, which you can use to charge the battery via an AC outlet, a SolarSaga 100 panel, or a car charger. Recharging takes five hours using the car charger or the panel (when sunny). The time is reduced to 4.5 hours using an AC wall outlet. If you want to speed things up, you can combine AC and USB-C recharging for faster charging.

At $169, this is a pretty nice deal on the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station. It has pretty nice specs considering the price and size. It also helps that it comes from a trusted brand, which guarantees a nice level of quality and support. Remember, this is a record-low price, so go get yours while it’s hot!

