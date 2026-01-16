Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This awesome Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank is 33% off right now!
1 hour ago
If you need power on the go, and a simple, small battery pack just isn’t enough, the next step up is something like the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank. While larger, it’s still pretty portable, but it offers much more juice and power to keep your electronics running. It’s also $70.01 off right now!
I would consider the Jackery Explorer 240D a high-end power bank, as opposed to a smaller power station. The main difference is that this one is much more portable than your usual power stations. It measures 6.69 x 4.73 x 4.19in and weighs 4.85lbs. As you can see in the image above, it’s easy to carry around, and you’ll be able to easily take it anywhere.
This power bank features a large 256Wh capacity, equivalent to 80,000mAh. To give you an idea, smartphones usually come with a 5,000mAh battery capacity, so the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank has 16 times more juice!
