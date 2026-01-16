This awesome Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank is 33% off right now!

If you need power on the go, and a simple, small battery pack just isn’t enough, the next step up is something like the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank. While larger, it’s still pretty portable, but it offers much more juice and power to keep your electronics running. It’s also $70.01 off right now! Buy the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank for just $138.99 ($70.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a 33% discount labeled as a “limited time deal”. This means it could go away soon!

I would consider the Jackery Explorer 240D a high-end power bank, as opposed to a smaller power station. The main difference is that this one is much more portable than your usual power stations. It measures 6.69 x 4.73 x 4.19in and weighs 4.85lbs. As you can see in the image above, it’s easy to carry around, and you’ll be able to easily take it anywhere.

This power bank features a large 256Wh capacity, equivalent to 80,000mAh. To give you an idea, smartphones usually come with a 5,000mAh battery capacity, so the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank has 16 times more juice!

Of course, it’s not all about battery capacity. You also want it to charge your devices quickly and efficiently. Thankfully, the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank doesn’t disappoint in these departments either. It can output up to 200W. The unit comes with three USB-C ports. One of these can reach 140W, the second is limited to 100W, and the third one is capped at 15W. There’s also a 15W USB-A port.

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a really nice product at a very competitive price. I see this as a good option for quick weekend trips, camping outings, picnics, and such. Go get it while it’s cheap!

