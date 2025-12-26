Deal: Save $70 on the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank

Suffering from battery anxiety? A power bank can eliminate it, especially if it’s one like the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank. As an added perk, it’s also discounted by $70 right now, bringing the cost down to just $139. Buy the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank for just $139 ($70 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the item is shipped and sold directly by Jackery.

Jackery is usually known for its larger, more capable power stations, but it’s no stranger to portable power banks. The Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank is one of my favorites, and you can currently purchase it at a significant discount.

The unit features a large 256Wh battery capacity, which is equivalent to 80,000mAh. To give you an idea of what this means, most smartphones these days have about 5,000mAh of battery capacity. This Jackery power bank has 16 times more!

It’s not all about capacity, though. You need to ensure that the battery can charge your devices quickly and efficiently. The Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank can output up to 200W of power. It has three USB-C ports; one can reach 140W, the second one reaches 100W, and the third is limited to 15W. There’s also a 15W USB-A connection.

This performance level is really nice considering the unit is quite portable. It won’t fit in a pocket, but the 6.69 x 4.73 x 4.19in size and 4.85lbs weight are very manageable. It comes with a handle, too, which is convenient, and it’s really cool that it doubles as a cable.

Interested? This one is really nice, and at this price, it is definitely a nice acquisition. Catch this offer while you can! It was only cheaper once during Black Friday, so we don’t expect to see that deal return soon.

