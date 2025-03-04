Deal: This Jackery power station fits in your palm, and is 40% off

Portable power stations are hardly ever actually portable. Most won’t actually fit in a regular bag or backpack, and they are often hard to carry and pretty heavy. Well, the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Power Station is actually quite portable, and it’s 40% off right now, slashing the price to $89. Get the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Power Station for $89 ($80 off)

Isn’t this thing cool?! The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Power Station is nothing like your typical, huge, heavy power station. It fits in the palm of your hand, measuring just 4.96 x 3.41 x 3.43in and weighing 2.13 lbs. You can throw it in any bag or backpack and barely notice it.

Of course, you can’t expect such a small power station to have a massive battery. It comes with 99Wh of power, which is equivalent to 31,000mAh. To put that into perspective, it can charge your typical smartphone about five or six times.

We know you may be wondering what makes this a power station, as opposed to a large battery pack? The main reason is that it comes with some really cool features you will usually find in power stations. For example, it supports 100W of solar panel input, using the Jackery SolarSaga 100.

The unit has three ports: two USB-C and a single USB-A. It has a max output of 128W. Each USB-C can reach up to 100W. When using both simultaneously, they can reach 110W combined. The USB-A port maxes out at 18W. It still has a screen to check out the status of the battery, which is a nice addition for a smaller unit like this one.

Isn’t this cool? It is an excellent solution for keeping your smartphone, tablet, or laptop powered on the go. This is also an all-time low price, so you might as well take advantage of this deal. It has never been cheaper!

Extra Deal: If you don’t mind something a bit bigger, this is better

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is super cool, but that’s mainly because of how portable it is. If you don’t mind something a bit larger, better options exist. For example, check out the Anker 548 Power Bank, which is currently also on sale. It’s $60 off, which brings the price down to $89.99.

That’s only $0.99 more than Jackery’s option, but you get much more bang for your buck here. For starters, the battery capacity is nearly doubled at 60,000mAh or 192Wh. It also comes with a really cool integrated 3W light, which will be a great addition for any camper or people who intend to use it in the dark.

The one downside is that it is slower at charging, as it maxes out at 60W when using USB-C. If you have no rush, though, that is still enough to charge any smartphone, tablet, and many laptops, albeit not always at full speed.

All that said, it is bigger at 4.61 x 8.19 x 4.6in, and it weighs 5.06lbs. It does have a handle, though, which makes it easier to carry around. It’s also not huge, either!

