Here are some hot deals on portable batteries from Jackery and Anker

There are plenty of great portable battery packs out there, but we know many of you have much more demanding power needs. If you often find yourself going on weekend adventures, or need to juice up more power-hungry electronics, the average power banks just won’t cut it. You’ll need a higher-end battery or an all-out power station. The thing is, these can get expensive, but Jackery and Anker have some fantastic deals that will soften the blow.

All of these deals are available from Amazon, and they are labeled as “limited time deals.” One thing to keep in mind: to get the full Anker 548 Power Bank discount, you’ll need to manually clip a 5% coupon code on the Amazon page. The other models are automatically discounted.

Anker 548 Power Bank

The Anker 548 Power Bank is a great accessory to take on camping trips and weekend adventures. It has a large 60,000mAh battery, which means it can charge an average phone about 7-10 times. The fastest port can output 60W of power, so it can charge almost all phones at full speeds, and it can even power up more demanding devices like tablets or laptops.

You’ll get two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. There’s also a solar input, if you care for that. Another really cool feature is the integrated, retractable light, which can turn the battery into a lantern-style light to shine the way in dark areas. It’s bigger than normal power banks, but it offers much, much more.

Anker SOLIX C800 Power Station

Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if the Anker 548 isn’t enough, you might want to spend a bit more on something like the Anker SOLIX C800 Power Station. This one takes things to a whole other level. For starters, the 768Wh battery can charge an average phone over 40 times, likely closer to 50. It also has a 1,200W max output, which can be increased to 1,600W thanks to SurgePad technology. This means it can even power appliances like kettles or electric stoves. To put things into perspective, my high-end gaming PC sucks about 1,000W.

You’ll also get plenty of flexibility with 10 ports. It has five AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. Other cool features include the integrated storage space on top, and the built-in light.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro with 200W solar panel

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro with 200W solar panel Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro with 200W solar panel See price at Amazon Save $1,100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, here’s something for those who really want to go all out. This bundle even comes with a 200W solar panel, so you can recharge the battery wherever you go. This battery is also much bigger, featuring a 2160Wh capacity. This means the battery can charge your average smartphone well over 100 times. The output is also supercharged to a whopping 2,200W, which means it could power two of my high-end gaming PCs at the same time.

The battery comes with three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. It also has an LED light. Of course, it isn’t cheap, but today, you can save yourself a whole $1,100. This makes the package much more enticing if you’ll actually take advantage of all the power and features. Again, we’re not sure how long these deals will stick around, so it’s best you buy your power station soon. Go get yours while they’re hot! We’re not sure when we will see these deals again.

