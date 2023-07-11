Jabra's Prime Day deals are all killer no filler

While the likes of Apple and Sony might well produce some of the best earbuds on the market, you’re undoubtedly paying a premium for the branding. Jabra , meanwhile, produces all-killer-no-filler audio with impressive headphones and earbuds at palatable prices. When you combine that with as much as 42% off in these huge Prime Day deals , you’re getting some serious bang for your buck.

A perfect example of this is in the offer on the Jabra Elite 4 Active. They feature a secure active fit, IP57-rated water and sweat resistance, and up to seven hours of battery life. The earbuds also support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and HearThrough technology, so you can block out your surroundings or stay aware of your environment. Usually running you $120, they’re down to just $69.99 during Prime Day.

Here are some other highlights from the Jabra Prime Day sale:

