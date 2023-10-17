How to pair Jabra earbuds or headphones with any device

You can use your Jabra earbuds and other Bluetooth headphones with all sorts of devices, but it might not always be obvious how. If you’ve just picked up a pair, here’s how to pair Jabra audio gear with various platforms.

How to put Jabra earbuds and headphones into pairing mode Before using your Jabra accessory with another device, you have to put it into pairing mode, as with anything based on Bluetooth. The specifics for doing this will vary between models, but in general, here’s what to do: For headphones and earbuds with a multifunction button, push the multifunction button for 3 to 5 seconds (depending on the model) until the Bluetooth LED flashes and a “pairing mode” prompt plays. For some models, such as the Jabra Elite 65t, press and hold the right earbud button only. On other models, such as the Jabra Elite 4 or Elite 7 Active, you’ll need to simultaneously press the left and right buttons.

button for (depending on the model) until the Bluetooth LED flashes and a “pairing mode” prompt plays. For some models, such as the Jabra Elite 65t, press and hold the right earbud button only. On other models, such as the Jabra Elite 4 or Elite 7 Active, you’ll need to simultaneously press the left and right buttons. If your headset doesn’t have a case (usually mono headsets), turn on the headset. Then, press the Answer/end button for around 3 seconds. A voice prompt will say “pairing mode,” and the Bluetooth LED will begin flashing.

button for around 3 seconds. A voice prompt will say “pairing mode,” and the Bluetooth LED will begin flashing. For mono headsets with a charging case, dock the headset in the case. Make sure the headset is charged. Then, press and hold the Battery Status button for around 3 seconds until you see the LED flashing blue.

How to pair Jabra headphones and earbuds to your Android phone

After you’ve put your Jabra accessory into pairing mode, here’s how you pair it to an Android phone: Open Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device. Make sure Bluetooth is enabled first. Wait for your Jabra device to appear on the list. Tap on the name of your Jabra earbuds or headphones. If prompted to enter a PIN, enter 0000 assuming your product didn’t come with a specific number to input. Note that these steps may vary slightly depending on the brand and model of your Android phone. Newer Jabra earbuds like the Elite 8 Active have Google Fast Pair. With this, your buds will use one-step pairing to connect to an Android phone (running Android 6 or later).

How to pair Jabra earbuds with an iPhone

Pairing Jabras to an iPhone is similar to pairing them with Android. First, put the accessory into pairing mode, then: Open Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone and ensure Bluetooth is enabled. Wait for your Jabra device to appear on the list. Tap on their name. If prompted to enter a PIN, enter 0000 assuming your product didn’t come with a specific number to input.

How to pair Jabra earbuds to a Windows PC manually or with Microsoft Swift Pair For PCs with Bluetooth, here’s how to pair Jabra earbuds and headphones with Windows. As usual, put the headphones or earbuds into pairing mode. Then enable Bluetooth on your PC. Afterward, here’s what to do in Windows 11: Open Settings >Bluetooth and devices, then click Add device. Wait for your Jabra earbuds or headphones to appear on the list. Select the Jabra device. Products like the Jabra Elite 5 have Microsoft Swift Pair. You can connect them to a device running Windows 11 using these steps: Enable Swift Pair by going Settings > Bluetooth and devices, then toggling Show notifications to connect using Swift Pair. Put your Jabra into pairing mode near your PC. A notification will appear on the screen, prompting you to pair with Windows.

How to pair Jabra devices to a Mac

The Mac process is as simple as Windows. After you put your Jabra device into pairing mode, enable Bluetooth on your Mac, then: Open Apple menu > System Settings > Bluetooth. Wait for your Jabras to appear on the list. Click on your device (you may need to click Accept, too).

FAQs

Will I always have to pair my Jabra earbuds every time I want to use them? No. The device you pair with should remember them and connect automatically the next time you’re within range and turn them on. Newer Jabras support multipoint pairing, meaning they can be paired to multiple devices simultaneously.

Do Jabra earbuds work as well on Android as they do on iPhone? Jabra’s earbuds work well across both platforms, but there are some Android-friendly features, like Google Fast Pair.

Do Jabra earbuds have Bluetooth multipoint? Most recent models do, although they may need a firmware update to activate multipoint pairing. As a rule, all Jabra Elite buds from the Elite 65t onwards should be compatible.

Comments