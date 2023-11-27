This Cyber Monday deal turns the Jabra Elite 10 into a must-have

Looking for a pair of premium earbuds for your day-to-day needs? The Jabra Elite 10 is a great choice that competently rivals competitors like Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony’s WF-1000XM5. While they can be a little on the expensive side, this Cyber Monday deal drops the price of the Jabra Elite 10 to a range that makes it hard to pass up.

Normally, the Jabra Elite 10 sells for $249, but right now, you can get these earbuds for only $189. That’s 24% off, meaning that you save as much as $60 on these buds. Fro context, we’ve never seen more than $25 off the buds before today.

The Elite 10 has a lot going for them, offering numerous features, great battery life, IP57 water resistance, active noise cancelation (ANC), and more. Most importantly, however, our Jabra Elite 10 review mentions that these buds are one of the most comfortable earbuds our reviewer has ever tried.

But it’s not just the Elite 10 that is on sale today, the Jabra Elite 8 Active has also dropped in price. Perfect for workouts, the Elite 8 Active is 33% off, knocking $65 off the usual price. These earbuds can take whatever you throw at them as they are waterproof, sweatproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant.

While these deals are active right now, we don’t know how long these prices will last. It’s best to act quickly on deals like this to not miss out on the savings.

