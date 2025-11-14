It's not just you: YouTube's search filters are busted on desktop

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube’s search filters are currently not accessible on desktop.

It seems like the search filters are still working in YouTube’s mobile apps.

The cause for the malfunction isn’t clear. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

Something’s up with YouTube search on desktop. This morning, many users — including us here at Android Authority — have noticed that YouTube’s search filtering options aren’t functioning.

This was brought to our attention by a post on the YouTube subreddit by user Kotif92. YouTube’s search filters, accessible via the Filters link in the top right corner of desktop search results, all show up “grayed out” — the only filter that’s still accessible is the option to sort search results by relevance (which is the default search behavior).

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This issue seems to be isolated to the YouTube desktop client. Search filters are still accessible in the Android YouTube app.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

It’s not clear what’s causing this morning’s YouTube filter malfunction. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

I don’t think I’ve ever used YouTube’s search filters, so personally, this doesn’t feel like a particularly big deal. But of course, other YouTube users do — hence the issue cropping up on Reddit.

Do you use YouTube’s search filters? Are you currently able to access them on desktop? Let us know in the comments.

Follow