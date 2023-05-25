Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 has been available for a few months, but you probably still have questions about it. Namely, is the Pixel 7 waterproof? Here’s what you need to know about this Google phone’s water resistance.

QUICK ANSWER The Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating, meaning it has quite robust water resistance. This rating ensures that it could survive a plunge into water around 1.5 meters deep for about 30 minutes. The Pixel 7 cannot survive extended immersion or very deep water.

Is the IP68 rating on the Pixel 7 good?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The IP68 rating of the Pixel 7 is on par with other flagship smartphones and the best you can get. As mentioned, the Pixel 7 should survive a plunge into water 1.5 meters deep for around 30 minutes.

Notably, this puts the Pixel 7 on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the iPhone 14 line, but it’s better than the newer but cheaper Pixel 7a. Google’s mid-range phone features an IP67 water resistance rating, which guards against a meter-deep dunk in water for 30 minutes.

However, it is important to note that IP ratings are not permanent. Like any other phone, the Pixel 7’s water resistance will degrade over time. That’s due to a few factors. Namely, they rely on tightly packed parts glued in place, which prevents water from reaching the components. But normal usage can shift and slide these components around, not to mention accidentally dropping your phone or knocking it against something. These will all cause the water resistance of any phone, including the Pixel 7, to degrade. Furthermore, the Pixel 7 has openings, such as a USB-C port, where water could still make its way in. And once the tightly-packed components move around and the glue breaks, water is free to contact almost anything inside.

Should I get my Pixel 7 wet? As mentioned, water resistance ratings aren’t permanent. As a result, you should avoid getting your Pixel 7 wet. While it may survive contact with moisture, it’s good practice to avoid liquids altogether. This also means you should avoid handling your phone with wet hands or using it in the tub. Also, note that salt water can damage a phone in many ways, so be quite careful around the ocean.

Cases and accessories that’ll make your Pixel 7 completely safe If you want to get further peace of mind and protect your Pixel 7 from water, you can try using a waterproof phone case. These are basically sealed pouches that keep water away from your phone while letting you use the touchscreen. There are many waterproof phone cases available; here are a few you can choose from.

Android Authority’s parent company, Authority Media, also owns CaliCase.

CaliCase

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

CaliCase has been making waterproof phone cases for years. They make cases out of two layers of PVC, which helps keep out water and dirt. Plus, they can float, which can come in handy at the pool or beach.

Frieq

Frieq makes totally transparent cases that allow you to access the volume rocker and power button on your Pixel 7. And they come in some fun colors, too.

JOTO

This option is a bit cheaper, and it fits phones up to 6.9 inches in size. The JOTO case has windows on both sides, you can access the screen and take pictures.

Note that a hole or rip in any waterproof phone case will let water in, so be careful when using them.

Frequently asked questions about the Pixel 7’s water resistance

Is the Pixel 7 well-protected from dust? The Pixel 7 is completely sealed against dust when new. Much like water resistance, this rating is not permanent, however. Using your phone may degrade its dust resistance over time.

What is the Pixel 7's IP rating? The Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating. That means it can survive a plunge into water around 1.5 meters deep for around 30 minutes. Note that this water resistance rating may degrade over time.

Can I take underwater photos with a Pixel 7? The Pixel 7 has support for Google’s underwater photography feature. You must use a special waterproof phone case to take photos underwater, and Google officially supports the Kraken Sports KRH04.

Comments