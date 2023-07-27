Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Picking the right smartwatch with a water resistance rating is almost essential today. Whether you forget it on while showering or get caught in the rain while training, your wearable is bound to get wet. But is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? Find out everything you need to know below.

Is the Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? Like the best Samsung smartwatches that came before it, the Galaxy Watch 6 is protected against water. The wearable features two water resistance ratings. The first, IP68, means you can wear the watch in water at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It also features a 5ATM rating, which indicates the watch can withstand water pressure at a depth of 50 meters. This doesn’t mean you can scuba dive with the device, but it should give you peace of mind when doing the dishes or washing the dog.

Can I wear the Galaxy Watch 6 in the shower?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Yes! You can wear the Galaxy Watch 6 in the shower without issue. Samsung notes that the watch can also be worn in the pool or ocean. Importantly, you should thoroughly dry the watch after every shower or swim. If you use the device in seawater, rinse it in fresh water and dry it thoroughly. Samsung suggests lightly tapping the device to remove water from nooks and crannies. We also recommend using a soft towel to ensure it’s dry before fitting the watch to your wrist or placing it on its charger.

Should you shower with the Galaxy Watch 6? In reality, there’s no real reason to. We think it’s a great time to pop your smartwatch on its charging dock to top up the battery. Samsung has improved the device’s charging speed, so now eight minutes translates into eight hours of sleep tracking.

