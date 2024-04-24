A huge Roomba sale saves you up to 50% on your next robovac

AI might be about to take all our jobs, but at least the robots are taking the boring chores first. A robot vacuum is a must-have for any smart home, and this iRobot Roomba sale can save you a small fortune on some of the best devices on the market. There’s up to $450 in savings to be made on the brand’s top models.

Towards the more budget end of the range, you can pick up the iRobot Roomba Combo j5 at 50% off. Down from $600 to just $299.99 in the sale, it’s just $1 off its all-time low Amazon price. And while it may be one of the more affordable models, it isn’t lacking in features. Two-in-one vacuum and mopping with a four-stage cleaning system, as well as smart mapping and smart speaker integration, make it a well-rounded vac.

If you settle for nothing less than top-of-the-line, the iRobot Roomba Combo j9 Plus is the model you’ll want to consider. It retails for almost $1,400, but it’s down to the more palatable outlay of $999 in the promotion. From being able to self-empty and refill to even working on the dirtiest rooms first, you’ll have to check out the lengthy Amazon listing to get your head around the endless features of this premium device.

