Are single-camera Android mid-rangers about to make a comeback, thanks to Apple?

TL;DR A leaker has posted more photos and a video of two iPhone SE 4 dummy models, potentially confirming its design.

Despite possibly featuring a modern look and flagship chip, the budget phone will likely stick to a single rear camera.

Given Apple’s influence in the industry, its choices could realistically impact the mid-range Android phone market.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in just a few weeks. Unlike its infamous predecessors, the budget-friendly phone could finally boast both a futuristic look and a flagship iPhone 16 processor. This would unlock advanced perks on the iPhone SE 4, including Apple Intelligence features, without sacrificing its design. Unfortunately, though, a new dummy model leak potentially confirms the single-camera layout yet again — a move that could possibly sway future Android mid-rangers.

Google, Samsung, and other popular manufacturers have all moved away from single rear cameras when building their mid-range smartphones. While Apple has always dedicated only one rear lens to its iPhone SE line, rivaling brands haven’t adopted its approach. After all, the iPhone maker can generally get away with selling a prehistoric-looking device, while Android OEMs would face more scrutiny. This, however, could change down the road.

Leaker Majin Bu has posted four new photos and a video showcasing iPhone SE 4 dummy units, potentially confirming its final design yet again. Notably, despite packing a single wide lens, the device almost objectively looks sleek and resembles Apple’s higher-end models. Consequently, mid-range Android phone makers are now more likely to copy its formula and opt for single rear camera layouts, as the overall setup no longer looks as jarring or controversial.

Ultimately, cameras on some older budget devices, like Google’s Pixel 4a, performed remarkably well at the time. With companies now relying on AI to optimize mobile photography more than ever, this approach seems more feasible. It could also reduce the cost of these phones by eliminating a secondary camera that not all users need.

Would you buy a single-camera Android mid-ranger if it costs less? 27 votes Yes, a wide rear lens is sufficient for a budget-friendly phone. 52 % No, an ultrawide lens is obligatory in this day and age. 48 %

