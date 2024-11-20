Apple’s mid-range Android phone killer now has a potential launch month

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new leak, Apple may announce the iPhone SE 4 in March through a press release or a media event.

The phone is rumored to feature a complete design overhaul and a body that resembles an iPhone 14.

The fourth-generation model will likely be the first of its kind to offer a USB-C port, Apple Intelligence support, and a notched display.

For years, Apple’s iPhone SE models have generally been unappealing due to their prehistoric designs, outdated displays, and limited functionalities. This may finally change in 2025, as the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to introduce some noteworthy changes, potentially tempting cheap Android phone users to switch. Fortunately for those anticipating this upcoming release, we now know when to expect this iPhone to debut.

According to a research note from Barclays analysts (via MacRumors), the iPhone SE 4 is slated to launch towards the end of 2025’s first quarter. This suggests that, like its 2022 predecessor, the upcoming budget-friendly iPhone will launch sometime in March. Though, it’s still unclear whether Apple will host a dedicated media event or announce it through a press release.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to retire the classic design in favor of a more modern shell resembling a 6.1-inch iPhone 14. It will likely offer a single 48MP rear camera, notched display with Face ID, USB-C port, non-Pro A18 chip (currently powering the regular iPhone 16) with 8GB of RAM to enable Apple Intelligence, and more. Interestingly, it may also be the first to pack Apple’s in-house 5G modem, which could expand to non-SE variants down the road.

The current iPhone SE base model starts at $429. Given the significant (internal and external) upgrades rumored for the fourth-generation variant, we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple hikes its price. The company could potentially offer it for $499 while continuing to sell the iPhone 14 for a starting price of $599.

