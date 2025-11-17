We hope Google takes a hint from this Apple phone case rumor

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Do you put a protective case on your phone? If you’re someone who prefers to go caseless, like I do, would you change your tune if that case did more than simply protect your device? A new rumor claims Apple may be cooking up something that explores that possibility.

Over on the Chinese social media website Weibo, a reputable leaker who goes by Instant Digital claims that Apple “will invest heavily in official protective cases in the future.” The rumor goes on to say that the Cupertino firm wants to transform phone cases into something more useful than a decorative accessory. It’s said that Apple is exploring the idea of turning a phone case into a secondary touch interface.

If Apple is indeed working on such a project, it may be a product that’s exclusive to its higher-end models. According to Instant Digital, the intent behind this project is to make “the iPhone Pro even more Pro.” Unfortunately, the tipster provided no other details about these iPhone cases.

A phone case that doubles as a secondary touch interface sounds intriguing. Would you be interested in such a phone case if Google were working on something similar? Let us know in the comments below.

