This demo of Apple's iPhone Mirroring feature shows it's ahead of Android

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR A user has activated the unreleased iPhone Mirroring feature that is coming soon to macOS Sequoia.

Apple’s iPhone Mirroring execution in the screen recording appears to be much smoother than its Android-Windows counterpart.

There’s currently no easy way to enable Apple’s feature, but those running the iOS and macOS betas can expect an official debut in the near future.

Arguably, macOS Sequoia’s most significant feature is iPhone Mirroring. Through this upcoming Apple ecosystem integration, users will be able to control their iOS devices directly from their Macs. While macOS Sequoia beta 1 doesn’t officially offer this feature, a user has managed to enable it forcibly. Based on the brief screen recording, Apple’s iPhone Mirroring appears to be much more polished than the Phone Link feature tying Android and Windows.



iOS 18 seems to have turned a few of us into full-time reverse engineers 🫡 Region lock my ass. 😂🇪🇺iOS 18 seems to have turned a few of us into full-time reverse engineers 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZcfIxWx5DX — xezrunner (@XeZrunner) June 20, 2024

As shown in the video embedded above, Twitter user @XeZrunner has managed to enable and use iPhone Mirroring on iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. The mirroring in the demo seems to be instantaneous, with virtually no lag or glitches. The user swiftly launched, navigated through, and exited a mirrored iOS app — reflecting a natural, intuitive user experience.

It’s really exciting to dip into the world of hidden features on Mac. One key takeaway is that Apple has a plethora of override systems that are not necessarily super easy to grasp. It’s one thing to get something working, and an entirely different thing to get it working without… https://t.co/a3cZw6mnkM — Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) June 20, 2024

User @thebookisclosed, who helped enable the feature, states that there’s currently no easy way to activate iPhone Mirroring on macOS Sequoia beta 1. Consequently, users may have to wait until Apple officially enables it in a future beta build. Nevertheless, the fact that an unreleased feature on a first developer beta seems to be working seamlessly only highlights how well-developed it is.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments