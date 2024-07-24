The rumored 'ultra-slim' iPhone 17 could turn back time with a single camera setup

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new spec leak of the rumored iPhone 17 Slim indicates it won’t be the Ultra iPhone many were hoping for.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch screen, a non-Pro A19 chip, and a titanium-aluminum alloy frame.

Surprisingly, this new iPhone variant might have only one rear camera.

We’re still a few months away from the debut of Apple’s 2024 iPhone lineup, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out juicy details about what Apple has planned for 2025. For some time now, rumors have been swirling that the iPhone 17 series will include a brand-new model with a sleek, ultra-thin design. But before you get too excited, today’s leaks from famed Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo might just temper your expectations a bit. (via MacRumors)

In a nutshell, Kuo’s scoop is that the iPhone 17 Slim is all about form over function. According to the report, the iPhone 17 Slim will sport a screen that measures approximately 6.6 inches, placing it between the standard/Pro and the Plus/Pro Max models of the iPhone 15 in terms of size. Under the hood, it will feature the A19 chip, which will be a step below the A19 Pro that will power the Pro models.

The frame of this particular model will be crafted from a titanium-aluminum alloy. However, it will contain a lower percentage of titanium than the frames of the current Pro and Pro Max models. The standard iPhone 17 models will continue using aluminum frames. However, the most surprising detail from the report is that the iPhone 17 Slim will come equipped with only a single rear wide camera.

One camera? Is this 2018? Yes, you read that right. The iPhone 17 Slim is rumored to have only one rear camera, just like the budget iPhone SE. For context, the last non-SE iPhone with a single camera was the iPhone XR, which came out six generations ago. Since then, we’ve gotten used to flagship iPhones having at least a main and an ultrawide camera, with the Pro models throwing in a telephoto lens for good measure. The last time Samsung and Google went the single-camera route was back in 2018 with the Galaxy S9 and Pixel 3, respectively.

Why bother making a slimmer iPhone? So, where exactly will this iPhone 17 Slim fit into the lineup? With its focus on design over specs, it’s certainly not going to be the Ultra variant we were hoping for. It’s more likely that Apple will target fashion-forward consumers who want a phone that looks fabulous without really caring about the technical details. And knowing Apple, it’ll probably find a way to market it as the next must-have item, maybe even slapping a price tag on it that rivals the more technically advanced Pro models.

Will the iPhone 17 Slim’s sleek design be enough to win over fans despite its pared-down camera and specs? Only time will tell. The iPhone 17 series will launch late next year, so there’s a good chance that not everything we know today will come to fruition. Meanwhile, Kuo also reported that the iPhone 17 series might bid farewell to the Plus variant, signaling a broader shift in Apple’s smartphone strategy.

