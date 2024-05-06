iPhone 17 design changes leak months before iPhone 16 launch

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 17 series will reportedly include a new 6.6-inch Slim variant that replaces the existing 6.7-inch Plus model.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may exclusively offer a smaller Face ID sensor, which would significantly shrink the Dynamic Island’s size.

All iPhone 17 models are rumored to feature 24MP front-facing TrueDepth cameras — a significant increase from 12MP.

Halfway through the iPhone 15 cycle and months before the iPhone 16 launch, we’re already hearing some interesting iPhone 17 (2025) rumors. According to a recent report, the iPhone 17 series may feature notable design changes and front-facing camera upgrades.

The details were shared by reputable analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), who believes the iPhone 17 series will include an all-new Slim variant. The iPhone 17 Slim would reportedly have a 6.6-inch design and replace the existing 6.7-inch Plus model.

Beyond the new size, Pu expects the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17 Pro to feature a fresh, “more complex” aluminum build. This would make the titanium chassis an iPhone 17 Pro Max exclusive.

Speaking of iPhone 17 Pro Max exclusives, this 6.9-inch model is also expected to incorporate a smaller TrueDepth camera system. Consequently, it may have a smaller Dynamic Island when compared to the rest of the lineup. Otherwise, all iPhone 17 models could receive a front-facing camera boost, bumping the resolution from 12MP to 24MP.

In terms of performance, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will likely pack 8GB of RAM through the A18 or A19 chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could go for 12GB of RAM, thanks to the more powerful A19 Pro chip.

Considering that the iPhone 17 series won’t launch before the fall of 2025, there’s a possibility that some of these rumors won’t materialize. Given Pu’s positive track record, though, it’s likely that these changes will come to fruition.

