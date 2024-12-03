The iPhone 17 Pro models could get an unexpected display upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could use new display technology.

It’s claimed that this technology improves battery efficiency, display durability, and overall performance.

There’s a lot we don’t know for certain yet about the iPhone 17 series, which is to be expected as Apple only launched the iPhone 16 a couple of months ago. However, leaks and rumors about the 2025 series have been ramping up, setting some expectations. Now a new rumor has surfaced, possibly shedding some light on the display technology being used for the Pro models.

On X (formerly Twitter), frequent leaker Jukanlosreve shared some details on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The tipster alleges that Apple is planning on using new display technology called Low-Dielectric TEE for both devices.

Exclusive: The iPhone 17 Pro series will feature a new technology called Low-Dielectric TEE. Low-Dielectric TEE improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 3, 2024

As Jukanlosreve explains, this technology “improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies.” If this is true, it sounds like it could be an all around upgrade Apple fans should be excited about.

The tipster points out that this technology would be different from LTPO+. This would contradict earlier rumors that all four models would have LTPO+ technology. Of course, as you would with any other rumor, take this latest rumor with a grain of salt.

Earlier rumors have also suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro’s display could be 6.3 inches while the Pro Max’s could be 6.9 inches. It’s also believed that the non-Pro models could offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

