The Plus iPhone could be getting smaller

TL;DR The iPhone 17 Plus might feature a smaller display size compared to its predecessors.

The iPhone 16 series is also likely to bring display size changes for the Pro models.

The iPhone 16 series is still a few months away, but we might already be getting our first hints about Apple’s plans for the 2025 iPhones. According to industry insider Ross Young, the iPhone 17 Plus could sport a smaller display size compared to its predecessors.

Currently, the iPhone 15 series has the iPhone 15 with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 15 Plus at 6.7 inches, and both Pro models at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. Young’s prediction, though vague on exact measurements, implies the screen size on the iPhone 17 Plus might fall somewhere between the standard iPhone 17 / iPhone 17 Pro and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This isn’t the only display change coming to the iPhone 17 series. Previous reports have claimed that Apple may equip all iPhone 17 models with LTPO OLED panels. This would potentially allow the standard and Plus iPhones to finally incorporate “ProMotion,” Apple’s name for its 120Hz refresh rate technology, a feature currently exclusive to Pro models.

While the iPhone 17 series is still far away, the iPhone 16 series is right around the corner and expected to feature a display size reshuffle of its own. The iPhone 16 Pro will likely grow up to a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the largest display on an iPhone yet, with a 6.9-inch canvas.

