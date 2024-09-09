Poll: Is the Apple iPhone 16 series hot or not?

After months of nonstop rumors and leaks, the iPhone 16 series has arrived. Although it looks quite similar to the iPhone 15 , Apple has implemented some noticeable changes and improvements.

Now that Apple’s Glowtime event is over, we want to know what you think about the iPhone 16 series. Do you think it’s hot stuff or ultimately forgettable? Let us know in the poll below and feel free to leave a comment if you want to elaborate.

We would understand if you’re impressed by Apple’s latest offering. Of course, it has one of the industry’s most powerful mobile chips in the new A18 SoC. On top of that, the new chip is being applied across the entire line, deviating from prior generations. There’s also the new camera-dedicated button to think about, as well as attractive colors, smaller bezels, camera improvements, and more.

On the other hand, we wouldn’t blame you if you felt underwhelmed by the announcement. A new dedicated camera button isn’t exactly the most exciting innovation. And eventually having access to the full suite of Apple Intelligence features isn’t much of a selling point considering Google and Samsung already have more mature AI features that you can use right now.