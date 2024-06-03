iPhone 16 Pro could dethrone Galaxy S24 as the thinnest-bezeled smartphone

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to shrink the display’s bezels using the Border Reduction Structure technology.

If true, Apple would dethrone Samsung by snagging the world’s thinnest-bezeled smartphone status currently held by the Galaxy S24.

The iPhone 16 series will likely launch towards the end of this year, potentially in mid-September.

The latest smartphones have generally matured. While companies continue to bring new advancements to the table with every annual refresh, the upgrades have been mostly iterative. At this point, Apple is polishing its iPhones by gradually improving their design, SoCs, cameras, and so on. The iPhone 16 Pro’s case could be no different, as it’s rumored to shrink the display’s bezels further to become the world’s thinnest.

According to the reputable leaker known as Ice Universe (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro will dethrone the Samsung Galaxy S24 and become the world’s thinnest-bezeled smartphone. If this rumor turns out to be true, you can expect the iPhone 16 Pro’s bezels to be narrower than 1.52mm (currently offered by the Galaxy S24).

This rumor corroborates previous reports that made similar claims. With the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple could adopt the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. This would enable it to pack the relevant circuits under the display more efficiently and, consequently, shrink the phone’s borders. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro’s bezels have a thickness of 1.55mm.

The iPhone 16 series will likely launch later this year, potentially during a special event held in mid-September. Beyond the thinner bezels, the Pro and Pro Max models could boast larger build sizes, improved cameras, superior batteries, and higher storage capacities. The upcoming A18 Pro chip could also power some exclusive iOS 18 AI features using an upgraded Neural Engine.

