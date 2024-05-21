iPhone 16 Pro Max could get new main and ultrawide cameras

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor claims the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will get upgraded cameras.

Both phones are said to have a new 48MP ultrawide.

The Pro Max could get a main camera based on a 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor.

Save for a new “Capture Button,” the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be fairly similar in design to last year’s models. While there may not be much to get excited about the design, there may be something exciting about the cameras instead. The Pro models are rumored to get two new cameras.

According to Weibo tipster OvO Baby Sauce OvO, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will get some camera upgrades. Both the Pro and Pro Max are said to be getting a 48MP ultrawide camera, which would be a first for Apple. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro models feature a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Meanwhile, the Pro Max could get a bigger main camera. The tipster claims that the main camera will be based on an advanced custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor. Conversely, the iPhone 16 Pro could get the same 48MP custom Sony IMX803 main camera featured in the current Pro models.

There have been previous rumors that the next Pro Max will get a more advanced camera sensor. We have also heard rumors of a 48MP ultrawide as early as last year. So this information appears to further support those earlier rumors.

