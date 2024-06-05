Leaked iPhone 16 Pro Max spec reveals an almost bezel-less phone

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly have a bezel thickness of just 1.153mm.

If true, the phone would have a futuristic-looking, almost borderless design unmatched by any other smartphone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to launch later this year, likely toward mid-September.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 Pro Max in around three months, packing some welcome upgrades to the cameras, battery, and design. For the first time, the Cupertino firm is expected to expand the Pro Max variant from 6.7 to 6.9 inches, turning it into the largest model yet. The design changes, however, may not be limited to just that, as a recent leak reveals what could be an almost borderless design.

The reputable leaker known as Ice Universe has posted a tweet highlighting the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s dimensions. They state that it will feature a 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm body and boast a 6.883-inch display. This corroborates previous claims about the iPhone 16 Pro Max offering a larger 6.9-inch screen.

More importantly, the leaker believes that the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s bezel will be just 1.153mm thick. If accurate, Apple’s upcoming flagship would become the world’s thinnest-bezeled smartphone. The tweet emphasizes that “the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the world’s closest smartphone to a borderless sci-fi form factor.”

While the smaller, 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro could offer a similarly thin bezel, the non-Pro models are expected to miss out on this design change. After all, Apple has been widening the gap between regular and Pro iPhones in recent years, and the lower-end models have been skipping some of the exciting upgrades. These include settling for year-old chipsets despite their flagship phone status.

The iPhone 16 series will likely launch later this year at a dedicated Apple event in mid-September. During the same keynote, the company could also reveal the highly anticipated Apple Watch X.

