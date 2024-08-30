This could be our first look at the iPhone 16 Pro's new color, and it's better than expected

TL;DR A new report suggests the iPhone 16 Pro’s expected bronze-like color may actually be a refined gold titanium shade.

The report also adds weight to the rumors about the iPhone 16 series getting a new “Capture” button.

The iPhone 16 series will be unveiled at Apple’s September 9 event.

As the iPhone 16 series launch approaches, excitement is ramping up, and new details about what Apple has planned for its flagship devices are emerging. While internal upgrades are always anticipated, this year there’s been a lot of chatter about the iPhone 16 Pro models getting an all-new color.

Earlier leaks hinted that the new colorway on the Pro iPhones will be a bronze-like, dark brown color. However, a fresh report from 9to5Mac, based on insights from a reliable source, suggests that the final color could actually be closer to a gold titanium shade, as showcased in the image below.

While it’s important to note that this image is not an official product shot, the report claims that this is the most accurate look yet at what to expect from this intriguing new color. The image depicts a shade that is much lighter than what the dummy units looked like. It’s almost similar to the older gold iPhones but with a slightly darker matte finish, which is why it could be called “Desert” Titanium instead of Gold.

In addition to the new color, the image shows the iPhone covered in a case that seems to have a new cutout, likely for the rumored “Capture” button. This adds weight to speculation that the iPhone 16 series could introduce this new physical button, possibly enhancing the camera experience by making it easier to snap photos or start videos quickly.

Beyond the Pro models, the standard iPhone 16 variants are also expected to see a visual refresh. Leaks suggest these models will feature a vertical camera strip and come in a variety of new colors. Apple has confirmed its next big event for September 9, where the iPhone 16 series is expected to take center stage.

