In 2024, iPhone Pro models could get significantly larger

TL;DR According to a trusted leaker, the iPhone 16 Pro models could be larger than we’ve seen so far from Pro variants.

It’s possible the larger sizing could lead to a redesign.

The leaker also reconfirmed that periscope zoom lenses are in the works.

We expect to see the iPhone 15 series launch in September 2023. We already have plenty of leaks for those models, but what about the 2024 series? Believe it or not, leaks are already coming in for those phones, presumably to land as the iPhone 16 family.

Now, a trusted leaker says the iPhone 16 Pro models — presumably the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, unless Apple changes its naming strategy — could become much larger. Leaker Unknownz21 (via MacRumors) says the iPhone 16 Pro could have a display size of around 6.3 inches, while the 16 Pro Max could land at a hefty 6.9 inches. This would be about 0.2 inches larger than the expected dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro series, which we expect to be the same as the iPhone 14 Pro series (6.1 inches for the Pro and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max).

Keep in mind that these dimensions are based on branding, not actual size. The viewable area of the display could be lower, thanks to the curved edges.

MacRumors stands behind this leak, noting that it has “seen documentation that suggests the information [Unknownz21] is sharing is legitimate and reliable.” In addition, display leaker Ross Young also suggested this rumor could be true, although Young’s leaks are only sometimes reliable.

iPhone 16 Pro models: Redesign coming? If we assume this information is accurate, it’s possible the iPhone 16 series could finally see a significant redesign. Although there certainly have been subtle changes over the years, the iPhone 15 series is expected to look a lot like the iPhone 12 series. It’s possible that, with larger display sizes, we could see a revamp of the overall design, finally.

Leaker Unknownz21 also reaffirmed that periscope zoom lenses are on the way for iPhones. As far as we know for now, we expect the first periscope zoom lens to debut with the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. However, that model could get a name change to the iPhone 15 Ultra. Next year, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra) should both get periscope zoom lenses. It’s expected that Apple will use this lens as more incentive for customers to upgrade to more expensive models.

