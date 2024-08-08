iPhone 16 leak: Hands-on video shows off color palette and design tweaks

TL;DR A hands-on video showcasing iPhone 16 dummy units has surfaced online.

The iPhone 16 could be switching to vibrant new color options and a refined matte finish.

Design changes from the iPhone 15 include a vertical camera setup and the replacement of the silent switch with a new Action button.

While the spotlight is currently on the Pixel 9 series, which is set to make its debut in a few days, Apple’s iPhone 16 launch is also not too far away. We’re still waiting for some real-life iPhone 16 leaks, but a recent YouTube video showcasing detailed hands-on views of iPhone 16 dummy units has given us a comprehensive preview of what to expect from Apple’s upcoming flagships. (via Android Headlines)

One of the most striking changes is the apparent return to vibrant and saturated colors for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models, a stark departure from the muted shades of recent years. We can see the leaked dummy units in royal blue, teal/green, and pink/rose, along with the classic black and white options. Notably, even the black colorway appears to be a deeper, more saturated hue compared to the greyish tones of past models.

The video also reveals that all iPhone 16 models may adopt a frosted matte glass back, departing from the glossy finish of previous non-Pro iPhones. This new design is not only visually appealing but is expected to provide a more premium feel.

Physically, the iPhone 16 seems to maintain the same dimensions and port cutouts as the iPhone 15. However, the camera module is undergoing a notable redesign, as seen in multiple leaks so far. The new setup features a vertically stacked dual-camera array reminiscent of the iPhone X’s configuration, though the cameras seem to protrude slightly more with larger lens cutouts.

Button placement seems consistent with the iPhone 15, but the Action button is replacing the silent switch on non-Pro iPhones this year. There’s speculation about a new button being added to all iPhones this year, potentially serving as a camera shutter or another customizable action button. While the dummy units include a cutout in this area, the narrator observes that it might just be a modified mmWave antenna cutout from the iPhone 15.

Although the dummy units do not provide insights into screen changes, rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 series will feature reduced bezels. This could result in a slight increase in screen size by 0.1-0.2 inches while maintaining the same chassis dimensions. Internally, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be powered by variants of the Apple A18 chip.

It’s important to note that these are dummy units, and the final iPhone 16 design might differ slightly. However, with the launch expected in mid-September, the actual devices are unlikely to deviate significantly from the dummy units we see here.

