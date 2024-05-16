iPhone 16 takes shape, display production reportedly starts next month

Gary Sims / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple reportedly plans to start display production for the iPhone 16 series in June.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are projected to have the highest volume of production.

We’re nearly halfway through the year now, which means we’re that much closer to the launch of the iPhone 16. Everything seems to be on schedule as display production will reportedly start soon.

In a tweet limited to subscribers, display analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple will start screen production for the iPhone 16 series in June. Young added that the base model and the iPhone 16 Pro are projected to have the highest volume of production among the four incoming models.

Based on previous leaks, it is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro models will be larger than last year’s flagships. Specifically, the displays are expected to measure 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, respectively. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro’s panel measures 6.1 inches, while the Pro Max comes in at 6.7 inches.

Despite being larger, the design of the iPhone 16 family is expected to be similar to that of its predecessor. However, there could be a few notable changes, like a new “Capture Button” for capturing images or recording video.

It’s still unknown when exactly the new iPhone will launch, but it’s fairly safe to assume it will happen sometime in the middle of September as Apple typically shoots for that time frame. Today’s news seems to support that Apple is right on track with its production.

