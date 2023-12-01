The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button might come to all iPhone 16 models

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 16 Action Button might come to all models, not just the Pro-level variants.

If this pans out, next year could see the end of the iconic mute switch, at least in the mainline series of iPhones.

The Action Button features more customization than the mute switch could offer.

In September, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series. There were only a few changes to the phones this year, but one was huge: the Action Button replacing the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Now, it looks like next year, Apple could go all-in on this.

According to information viewed by MacRumors, the iPhone 16 Action Button could come to all models. Assuming Apple doesn’t change up its formula next year, that would mean the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max would all have an Action Button. Consequently, this would be the first time ever that all new mainline iPhones would lack the iconic mute switch.

On paper, the Action Button is superior to the mute switch, thanks to its customization abilities. Users can make the Action Button perform numerous tasks, including turning on the flashlight, opening the camera, starting a voice memo, and more. While this is great, there are probably a lot of mute switch loyalists out there who appreciate its analog simplicity. For example, you can always tell if your iPhone is in silent mode with just a feel of the toggle — you don’t even need to look at it. This is something the Action Button can’t replicate.

Regardless, if you want the iPhone 16 Action Button but don’t want to shell out for a Pro-level phone, this will be good news for you.

There have also been rumors that the next iPhone SE — presumably the iPhone SE (2025) — will adopt the Action Button. It would appear the mute switch isn’t long for this world.

