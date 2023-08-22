iPhone 15 Ultra (or Pro Max, maybe) deliveries could see delays due to camera

Gary Sims / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 15 Ultra (which might land as the Pro Max) might see significant shipment delays.

The issues allegedly revolve around the rumored periscope camera.

Strangely, we haven’t seen any major shipment delays from Android OEMs with periscope camera phones.

So far, all signs point to Apple launching the iPhone 15 series on September 12 or September 13. As usual, we expect you’ll be able to pre-order the phones a few days later and then receive them two weeks after that.

However, a notable exception could be the iPhone 15 Ultra, which could land as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to an industry analyst (as picked up by 9to5Mac), this particular model could see shipment delays from a few weeks to a whole month. To be clear, you’d still be able to pre-order one the same week as the launch, but you’ll be waiting a long time for it actually to arrive at your door.

What’s the hold-up? Allegedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the first iPhone with a periscope zoom lens, something we’ve seen on Android phones for years now. Sony is the likely source of this lens and is having trouble meeting Apple’s production demands. Hence the delay.

If true, this is interesting due to the fact that we haven’t seen any significant delays for Android phones with periscope cameras. That would include one of the best-selling Android phones of the year: the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s possible that Apple is using a very special design that requires more scrutiny/materials or that Apple’s expected shipments far exceed those of competitors.

Regardless, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple has launched a phone and been unable to deliver it for a month. The iPhone XR faced a similar delay as did the iPhone 14 Plus.

