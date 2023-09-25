Not just a Pixel thing: iPhone 15 series users are also reporting heating issues

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Several early adopters are reporting heating issues on the iPhone 15 series.

These issues are during charging and, separately, during prolonged phone use.

We can independently confirm these heating issues on our iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 series is the hottest phone in the market and in more ways than one. Customers who pre-ordered their iPhone 15 in the launch week have now received their phone and have spent a few days settling into it. Several early users, including me, now report facing excessive heat on their phones, especially during charging and prolonged use.

Speaking from my personal experience, my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 17.0.2 runs very hot in two scenarios. One is during charging with a 65W USB PD GaN charger (which I have used with previous iPhones, Android flagships, laptops, earbuds, and more). With this charger, my iPhone 15 Pro Max gets very hot, to the point of discomfort, when holding the phone without a case. When using it with a case, I can feel the heat through the case. Using a 15W USB PD charger eliminates this heat, but the charging is also slower than it already is.

The second is during long use sessions, often when switching between chat apps and watching reels on Instagram. The phone gets hot in the space on the right side, across the bottom of the camera island. This is without gaming, without being plugged in for a charge, and on Wi-Fi, so the heat is inexplicable.

Many other users on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) have also experienced the same. This includes many prominent reviewers and early adopters who have a lot of experience working with phones.

This excessive heat is beyond the initial 24 hours of setup and settling in. Phones usually run hot when they are first set up, as all the apps are initialized and signed into. My experience and that of others excludes this grace period.

Korean YouTuber BullsLab pointed a thermal camera at the iPhone 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max after a benchmark run and captured high temperatures.

iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro Max

The tested iPhone 15 Pro Max’s heat zone coincides with my experience, although my usage did not include benchmarks or games.

We’ve reached out to Apple for a statement on this heating issue. We’ll update this article as soon as we hear back from them.

Many others have not faced heating issues, and their phone works as it should. Have you faced any heating issues on your iPhone 15 or 15 Pro? Let us know in the comments below!

