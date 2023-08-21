Tired of broken iPhone cables? The iPhone 15 could finally fix this

TL;DR Leaked images showcase color-matched, braided USB-C cables reportedly intended for the iPhone 15 series.

These braided cables will be a significant upgrade in durability compared to the existing cables that Apple ships.

We’re eagerly awaiting the release of the iPhone 15 series. While yes, we do expect Apple’s latest flagships to turn up the heat for the best camera smartphone, we’re also excited for the iPhone to finally switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 series. Apple will be shipping a lot of new cables to go along with this transition, and it seems the company might give the cable an upgrade, too, one that was long overdue.

According to a report from MacRumors citing some images spotted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Apple could be switching to color-matched USB-C cables with the iPhone 15 series. Even better, these are said to be braided cables. While no charger is expected in the iPhone 15 box, this cable upgrade should please all the people upgrading to this generation’s iPhone.

The images show multiple color options for USB-C to USB-C cables. Each is braided and has a strain relief tube on either end (the small plastic tube right below the plastic shell at the connector end). Most colors have a tinted white plastic shell, while the black color cable has a glossy black plastic shell.

Apple has moved to braided USB-C cables on several devices in its lineup, so this move for the iPhone isn’t so far-fetched. These are still rumors at the end of the day, so take them with a pinch of salt.

If it pans out, this move to a braided USB-C cable will be one of the most significant upgrades to the iPhone cable. We’ve all seen memes of how Apple’s cables that are shipped with iPhones break and degrade over time. These braided cables should last longer and withstand much more abuse than the flimsy cables that Apple currently includes.

With the scale of iPhone shipments, this should significantly impact e-waste generation. And as we all know, Android brands will likely jump on the bandwagon, too, once Apple makes the move. Thanks to the iPhone getting USB-C, maybe we’ll finally see some quality cables shipping with our expensive phones.

Comments