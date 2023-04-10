Leaked iPhone 15 Pro renders show Apple's all-new colorway

9to5Mac

TL;DR Fresh renders of the iPhone 15 Pro have leaked, giving us a good look at the phone from all angles.

The leak reveals a brand new colorway for the new iPhone.

Images also show the new solid-state buttons, titanium body, and more.

We’ve seen basic iPhone 15 Pro CAD images before, but folks at 9to5Mac have gathered exclusive details from several trusted sources and created detailed 3D renders for the phone. The new images confirm several design details about the upcoming iPhone, including an all-new casing, a bigger camera bump, thinner bezels, replaced buttons, and a brand-new colorway.

According to the leaked renders and accompanying information, the iPhone 15 Pro will come in a new deep red color. Of course, Apple could call it something else entirely when the phone launches. However, we do know that the exact hex code for the color is 410D0D, and the color name for this code is Dark Sienna. The iPhone 15 Pro image rendered above shows what the new colorway would look like. It is said to replace the Deep Purple shade and sit alongside the usual white, gold, and Space Black colorways.

Meanwhile, the leak also confirms other already rumored details about Apple’s Pro iPhone. We see that the device has rounder edges clad in a titanium casing. 9to5Mac notes that the design change should make the iPhone 15 Pro feel noticeably different in the hand.

The camera protrusion at the back also gets thicker this year as Apple moves towards bigger sensors. The leakers assert that individual lens protrusion has more than doubled from the iPhone 14 Pro’s cameras. That’s quite a lot of additional bulk. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to have a smaller camera compared to the regular Pro owing to the rumored periscope lens. That means the iPhone 15 Pro could have the chubbiest rear camera system in the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

In other places, we see the new solid-state buttons that are rumored to replace the traditional volume and mute switches found on current iPhones. Two new haptic engines are said to emulate button presses on the Pro iPhone models this year. We also see the new USB-C port at the bottom of the phone. According to multiple leaks, it will only support maximum charging speeds through Apple-certified cables.

