Analyst expects iPhone 15 Pro Max price jump, Android phones could be next

TL;DR An analyst warns that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced higher than the previous model.

The Pro Max is expected to get some new exclusive features that set it apart from the Pro.

It’s possible that Android phone manufactures could follow Apple’s example and bump up prices.

When the iPhone 14 launched back in September 2022, European markets were hit with a price increase of up to £150 in the UK and €200 in various EU markets. While the US was lucky enough to be spared from this price jump, it looks like that luck may have run out for the upcoming generation. Or at least for any US consumer looking to pick up the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research said he expects the iPhone 15 series to go into mass production in August. In addition to this claim, Pu also warns that we could see Apple increase the price of the Pro Max model. The iPhone 14 Pro Max launched at $1,099, but Pu believes the iPhone 15 Pro Max will sell above that.

Up until now, the Pro and Pro Max models were virtually identical, save for the size. The current-gen Pro measures 6.12 inches, while the Pro Max is 6.69 inches. However, it’s expected that the next-gen Pro Max will get some exclusive features that will set it apart from the Pro model, like a new periscope zoom lens. This could be the reason why Apple may choose to increase the price of only this model.

Pu also quickly mentions the iPhone 16 and the use of “metalens” technology. Apparently, Apple may use this technology in the primary sensor, which may also reduce the size of the Face ID sensor hardware.

Although Pu only talks about the iPhone, this decision could end up affecting Android fans as well. If Apple is comfortable enough to increase the prices of its handsets, many Android OEMs may see this as an opportunity to do the same with their flagships.

