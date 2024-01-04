This iPhone accessory aims to fix the problem with virtual keyboards

Clicks

TL;DR Clicks Technology has launched its first product — a physical keyboard for the iPhone.

The attachable accessory works with the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Clicks Creator Keyboard starts at $139.

Although virtual keyboards have long replaced physical keyboards on phones, there’s still some desire to click on actual buttons. If you’re someone who wishes to return to the physical keyboards of yore, the iPhone 15 Pro and 14 Pro just got an accessory you may be interested in.

Clicks Technology — founded by YouTuber Michael Fisher a.k.a MrMobile — has just announced its first product, the Clicks Creator Keyboard. Made for recent iPhones, the accessory wraps around the handset like a phone case. On the bottom, you’ll find a full QWERTY keyboard you can use to type out messages, take notes, or edit documents without having to pull up the virtual keyboard that takes up half of the screen.

In addition to giving you something physical to type with, the keyboard also offers keyboard shortcuts. For example, pressing CMD and H will take the user to the home screen, or you can use the space bar to scroll down a page. And for low-light conditions, the buttons are backlit so you can see what you’re pressing.

The accessory doesn’t use Bluetooth to connect with the phone, rather it uses the iPhone’s Lighting or USB-C port. As a result, you can charge the phone with the accessory still on when you plug in.

According to the company, the keyboard draws minimum power from the iPhone. You also don’t want to get it wet because it does not have an IP rating.

If you’re interested in grabbing one, the Clicks Creator Keyboard $139 at Manufacturer site starts at $139 and is available on the company’s website. It works with the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in two colors: BumbleBee and London Sky. The company says it’s aiming to support AZERTY and other layouts based on demand and is open to releasing an Android version.

